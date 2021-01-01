Toyota is gearing up to unveil the Fortuner (facelift) in India on January 6. In the latest update, the Legender variant has been spotted on the streets, reiterating the design features of the SUV. As for the highlights, it will come with an updated front fascia, a new grille, a feature-rich cabin with enhanced safety features, and two BS6-compliant engine choices. Here's our roundup.

2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender: At a glance

The upcoming Toyota Fortuner Legender will feature an eye-catching look with a dual-tone paint job, a sleek blacked-out grille, a trapezoidal air dam, aggressive bumpers, and a rear window wiper. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, side-steppers, and stylish 20-inch alloy wheels. The SUV will get LED headlamps, new black fog lamps, and sleek LED taillights.

Information Power and performance

The Toyota Fortuner Legender will be offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 2.7-liter petrol motor that generates 164hp power and 245Nm of torque and a 2.8-liter diesel that makes 201hp and 500Nm. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Toyota Fortuner Legender will offer a spacious all-black cabin with LED ambient lighting, electrically adjustable front seats, wireless phone charging, and automatic climate control. It will also have a 9-speaker JBL audio system and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there will be seven airbags, a 360-degree view camera, and Toyota's exclusive safety sense.

Information What about the price?