Last updated on Dec 11, 2020, 11:40 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Toyota is planning to launch a Legender version of its Fortuner SUV in India in early-2021. It will be sold alongside the facelifted Fortuner.
As for the highlights, the premium vehicle will have a refreshed look and an upmarket cabin with a host of safety features. It will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.8-liter turbo-diesel engine.
The Toyota Fortuner Legender will feature a sharp-looking black grille with a Toyota logo embedded in the bumper and angular fog lamp enclosures that look like a jet engine's intake.
For lighting, there will be Lexus-inspired LED headlamps with dual projectors, sequential LED turn indicators, and wrap-around taillights.
The car will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, side-steppers, and 20-inch alloy wheels.
The Toyota Fortuner Legender will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.8-liter turbo-diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 204hp and a peak torque of 500Nm. The motor will be mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.
Toyota Fortuner Legender will have a spacious 7-seater cabin with dual-tone seats, a wireless smartphone charger, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
The SUV will house a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay.
For passengers' safety, there will be multiple airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, radar-guided cruise control, lane departure warning system, and a Hilux-like wheel orientation sensor for off-road driving.
The Toyota Fortuner Legender SUV will make its way to India in early-2021 and should carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 43 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will go against rivals like MG Gloster and Ford Endeavour.
