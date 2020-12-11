Japanese automaker Toyota is planning to launch a Legender version of its Fortuner SUV in India in early-2021. It will be sold alongside the facelifted Fortuner. As for the highlights, the premium vehicle will have a refreshed look and an upmarket cabin with a host of safety features. It will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.8-liter turbo-diesel engine. Here's our roundup.

Toyota Fortuner Legender: At a glance

The Toyota Fortuner Legender will feature a sharp-looking black grille with a Toyota logo embedded in the bumper and angular fog lamp enclosures that look like a jet engine's intake. For lighting, there will be Lexus-inspired LED headlamps with dual projectors, sequential LED turn indicators, and wrap-around taillights. The car will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, side-steppers, and 20-inch alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Toyota Fortuner Legender will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.8-liter turbo-diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 204hp and a peak torque of 500Nm. The motor will be mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

Toyota Fortuner Legender will have a spacious 7-seater cabin with dual-tone seats, a wireless smartphone charger, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The SUV will house a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay. For passengers' safety, there will be multiple airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, radar-guided cruise control, lane departure warning system, and a Hilux-like wheel orientation sensor for off-road driving.

Information What about the pricing?