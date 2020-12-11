Czech automaker Skoda has discontinued the entry-level Rider trim of its Rapid sedan in India. The variant came with features like a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment console, dual front airbags, and automatic AC. It drew power from a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. With the line-up rejig, the Rapid now starts at Rs. 7.99 lakh. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Skoda Rapid: At a glance

The Skoda Rapid has a sporty design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded vertical slat grille, a wide air dam, as well as wrap-around taillights. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,552mm and a ground clearance of 116mm.

Information Power and performance

The Skoda Rapid draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 108.4hp and a peak torque of 175Nm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual and an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

The Skoda Rapid has a spacious 5-seater cabin with leatherette seats, auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a leather-wrapped power steering wheel. The sedan houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. To ensure the safety of the passengers, there are twin airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera.

Information What about the pricing?