Piaggio will start accepting bookings for its Aprilia SRX 160 maxi-style scooter in India tomorrow i.e. December 11, via its dealerships as well as the official website. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler will have a sporty design, a USB charging port, an all-LED lighting setup, and an LCD instrument cluster. It will run on a BS6-compliant 160cc fuel-injected engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Aprilia SXR 160: At a glance

The Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter will feature an apron-mounted headlight, raised handlebars, a large seat, a tinted windscreen, and glossy paintwork. The scooter will pack an LCD instrument cluster with feather-touch switches and smartphone connectivity, an all-LED setup for lighting, a USB charging port, and illuminated under-seat storage. It will ride on blacked-out designer alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Aprilia SXR 160 will be powered by an SR160-sourced BS6-compliant 160cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that comes mated to a CVT automatic gearbox. The motor generates 10.7hp of maximum power and 11.6Nm of peak torque.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Aprilia SXR 160 will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the maxi-style scooter will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and adjustable shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?