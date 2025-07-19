You can't buy movies, shows from Microsoft's store anymore
What's the story
Microsoft has officially shut down its Movies & TV store, a platform that allowed users to buy movies and shows. The decision was announced via an update on the company's general and Xbox support pages. As of now, customers can no longer purchase new content from either Microsoft.com or the Microsoft Store on their Windows PCs or Xbox consoles.
User access
Microsoft isn't offering any refunds
Despite the shutdown, Microsoft has assured users that they can still access their previously purchased movies and shows. The company said these can be viewed through the Movies & TV app on both Xbox and Windows devices. However, it is important to note that Microsoft isn't offering any refunds or options for users to transfer their libraries to other digital video services.
Integration details
Why did Microsoft shut down the service?
US-based users can link select titles to Movies Anywhere, a service that brings together digital purchases from participating retailers into one library. However, Microsoft has not clarified why it chose to shut down the service so suddenly. The move is seen as a strategic shift away from digital video content amid the dominance of streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video.
User feedback
Users share their thoughts on Reddit
Following the announcement, Xbox users took to Reddit to share their thoughts on the change. Some said they saw this coming due to fewer sale promotions in recent months. Others expressed fears that the Movies & TV app could also be discontinued in the future, potentially leading to permanent loss of their purchased videos.