You can't buy movies, shows from Microsoft's store anymore

Microsoft has officially shut down its Movies & TV store, a platform that allowed users to buy movies and shows. The decision was announced via an update on the company's general and Xbox support pages. As of now, customers can no longer purchase new content from either Microsoft.com or the Microsoft Store on their Windows PCs or Xbox consoles.

User access Microsoft isn't offering any refunds Despite the shutdown, Microsoft has assured users that they can still access their previously purchased movies and shows. The company said these can be viewed through the Movies & TV app on both Xbox and Windows devices. However, it is important to note that Microsoft isn't offering any refunds or options for users to transfer their libraries to other digital video services.

Integration details Why did Microsoft shut down the service? US-based users can link select titles to Movies Anywhere, a service that brings together digital purchases from participating retailers into one library. However, Microsoft has not clarified why it chose to shut down the service so suddenly. The move is seen as a strategic shift away from digital video content amid the dominance of streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video.