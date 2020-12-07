Piaggio will reportedly launch its Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter in India in the fourth week of December. It will be up for grabs in two color options. As for the highlights, the scooter will have an all-LED lighting setup, a USB charging port, and an LCD instrument cluster. It will draw power from a 160cc fuel-injected engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Aprilia SXR 160: At a glance

The Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter will have an aggressive look, featuring an apron-mounted headlight, a large seat, a miniature exhaust, a tinted windscreen, and a glossy paint job. The scooter will pack an LCD instrument cluster, a USB charging port, and an all-LED setup for lighting. It will ride on blacked-out designer alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Aprilia SXR 160 will draw power from an SR160-sourced BS6-compliant 160cc fuel-injected engine that comes mated to a CVT automatic gearbox. In the SR160, the mill generates a maximum power of 10.85hp at 7,600rpm and a peak torque of 11.6Nm at 6,000rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Aprilia SXR 160 will be equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the maxi-scooter will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?