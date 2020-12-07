Last updated on Dec 07, 2020, 05:03 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Piaggio will reportedly launch its Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter in India in the fourth week of December. It will be up for grabs in two color options.
As for the highlights, the scooter will have an all-LED lighting setup, a USB charging port, and an LCD instrument cluster. It will draw power from a 160cc fuel-injected engine.
Here's our roundup.
The Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter will have an aggressive look, featuring an apron-mounted headlight, a large seat, a miniature exhaust, a tinted windscreen, and a glossy paint job.
The scooter will pack an LCD instrument cluster, a USB charging port, and an all-LED setup for lighting. It will ride on blacked-out designer alloy wheels.
The Aprilia SXR 160 will draw power from an SR160-sourced BS6-compliant 160cc fuel-injected engine that comes mated to a CVT automatic gearbox. In the SR160, the mill generates a maximum power of 10.85hp at 7,600rpm and a peak torque of 11.6Nm at 6,000rpm.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Aprilia SXR 160 will be equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the maxi-scooter will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
The pricing and availability details of the Aprilia SXR 160 in India will be announced at the launch event while deliveries should start in the first week of January. It is likely to carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom).
