Volvo has confirmed that its fully-electric XC40 Recharge SUV will be launched in India in 2021. However, the Swedish automaker has not shared the exact timeline. As for the highlights, the upcoming model will be based on the standard XC40 with some cosmetic updates, an upmarket cabin, and an all-electric powertrain. It will also be the company's first car to receive over-the-air software updates.

Exteriors Volvo XC40 Recharge: At a glance

The Volvo XC40 Recharge will have a sealed front grille, "Recharge" badging, a charging port on the rear section, "Thor's Hammer" LED headlights, and L-shaped tail lamps. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by blacked-out roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it will have a wheelbase of 2,702mm and a ground clearance of 211mm.

Information Power and performance

Volvo XC40 Recharge will be available with two 150kW electric motors and a 78kWh battery. The powertrain will deliver 408hp/659Nm. The SUV will offer a range of over 400km on a single charge and will juice up to 80% in 40 minutes using a fast-charger.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

The Volvo XC40 Recharge will have a 5-seater cabin with heated seats, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, a Harman Kardon sound system, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The SUV will also pack a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the "Volvo On Call" app and smartphone connectivity. For safety, there will be multiple airbags, cross-traffic alert, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information How much will it cost?