Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched the Meguro K3 motorbike in its home country. The two-wheeler is identical to the Kawasaki W800, barring a new Meguro badge on the fuel tank and some other cosmetic tweaks. It draws power from a 773cc, air-cooled, inline twin engine that comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design Kawasaki Meguro K3: At a glance

Kawasaki Meguro K3 sits on a high tensile steel frame and features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank with white pinstripes design, a flat-type seat, and a lengthy chrome-finished exhaust. It also gets raised handlebars and a rounded headlamp. The bike packs a digital-analog instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on spoked wheels. It weighs 224kg and has a 15-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The Kawasaki Meguro K3 draws power from a 773cc, air-cooled, inline twin engine that generates a maximum power of 52hp at 6,500rpm and 62.9Nm of peak torque at 4,800rpm. The mill comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Kawasaki Meguro K3 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?