'Sweet, innocent': Aamir promises Basu Chatterjee-Hrishikesh Mukherjee style comedy film
What's the story
Aamir Khan, the Bollywood superstar, is all set to return to singing for a new untitled comedy film, in which he has a special appearance. The actor revealed that he will be lending his voice for two songs in this project, which he called a "sweet, innocent" comedy. Speaking about his return to music after 27 years, Khan said he has been training professionally as a singer for some years now.
Training and project
'I have been taking classes in singing'
Khan, who first sang for Vikram Bhatt's Ghulam, said he was lucky that it worked. Now, he has been properly training to be a singer. "Since I sang Aati kya khandala, I have been taking classes in singing. And my guru is Sucheta Bhattacharjee," Khan told Bollywood Hungama. "It is a Basu Chatterjee or Hrishikesh Mukherjee genre of film, which I feel that we have forgotten making. It'd be a warm, wonderful feeling you get when you watch the film."
Emotional tribute
Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar
Khan also paid an emotional tribute to his favorite singer, the late Lata Mangeshkar. He said, "My days begin with her songs. I miss Lata Didi so much." "I was very close to her. She was always so warm and loving to me. And I would have really liked her to hear my attempts." "Ram Sampath is composing the songs that I will be singing in the comedy. I can't wait to know how the audience reacts to my singing."