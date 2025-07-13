'Sweet, innocent': Aamir promises Basu Chatterjee-Hrishikesh Mukherjee style comedy film

Khan, who first sang for Vikram Bhatt 's Ghulam, said he was lucky that it worked. Now, he has been properly training to be a singer. "Since I sang Aati kya khandala, I have been taking classes in singing. And my guru is Sucheta Bhattacharjee," Khan told Bollywood Hungama. "It is a Basu Chatterjee or Hrishikesh Mukherjee genre of film, which I feel that we have forgotten making. It'd be a warm, wonderful feeling you get when you watch the film."

Emotional tribute

Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Khan also paid an emotional tribute to his favorite singer, the late Lata Mangeshkar. He said, "My days begin with her songs. I miss Lata Didi so much." "I was very close to her. She was always so warm and loving to me. And I would have really liked her to hear my attempts." "Ram Sampath is composing the songs that I will be singing in the comedy. I can't wait to know how the audience reacts to my singing."