Dhruv Vikram to lead 'Kill' Tamil remake

The Tamil remake of Kill will be a stylish and gripping adaptation of the original film. The project is currently in the pre-production stage, with more details about the supporting cast, title, and production timeline expected soon. The original film starred Raghav Juyal and Lakshya and was backed by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga .

Upcoming project

Dhruv's upcoming film is 'Bison'

Meanwhile, Dhruv is awaiting the release of his next film, Bison. Directed by filmmaker Mari Selvaraj, the film also stars Anupama Parameswaran. It will be released in theaters on October 17, 2025. The actor is also known for his work in films such as Varma and Mahaan and made his acting debut in 2019 with Adithya Varma.