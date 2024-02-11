'Chiyaan' Vikram might be seen in 'Mahaan 2,' a sequel of his acclaimed 'Mahaan'

What's the story Chiyaan Vikram's Tamil action thriller Mahaan—directed by Karthik Subbaraj (Jagame Thandhiram)—was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 10, 2022. It opened to resounding critical acclaim and co-starred his son-actor Dhruv Vikram, Simran, Bobby Simha, Ramachandran Durairaj, and Deepak Paramesh. Now, as the film marked its second anniversary, Vikram has teased the possibility of a sequel!

On Sunday, Vikram dropped two images on X that resembled his look from Mahaan and sent fans into a frenzy by writing, "Mahaan 2!!?" alongside a wink emoji. On Saturday, on the film's second anniversary, Vikram shared another post and wrote, "Thank you [Subbaraj] for one of my most favorite films & characters!!" Notably, Mahaan marked the first time Vikram and Dhruv acted together.

Fans demand 'Mahaan 2's theatrical release

While Vikram may not have given away much in his tweet, it has already energized his fans, who have begun to demand a theatrical release of Mahaan 2. A devoted fan wrote on X, "Great look sir, best wishes," while another said, "Oh my god, it's happening! The box office collection is going to be humongous." Mahaan was produced by Seven Screen Studio.

Story of 'Mahaan'; what it means to Vikram

IMDb describes the film's plot as, "Gandhi Mahaan, a school teacher, is abandoned by his family after he decides to live a life of his own, with personal freedom." Vikram earlier said about the film, "Working in Mahaan was an unforgettable experience. To see that translate into such a phenomenal mega hit across four languages puts a huge smile on my face."

Vikram has a couple of other films in the pipeline

Meanwhile, Vikram is awaiting the release of the period drama Thangalaan, helmed by Pa Ranjith and starring Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and Muthukumar, among others. Other than that, his long-delayed Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One - Yuddha Kaandam is also awaiting release, potentially in the coming months. He is also working on Chiyaan 62, directed by SU Arun Kumar.