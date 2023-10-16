Will Lokesh Kanagaraj's film with Prabhas conclude LCU? Director responds

By Isha Sharma 01:52 pm Oct 16, 202301:52 pm

Lokesh Kanagaraj has opened up on his film with Prabhas

Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently in the buzz for Leo, fronted by Thalapathy Vijay. Kanagaraj has earlier mentioned that he will work on only 10 films, and since Leo is his fifth film, the audience is intrigued to dig deeper into his next five projects. One of these is his upcoming collaboration with Prabhas, rumored to conclude the storyline of Lokesh Cinematic Universe. Will it?

Why does this story matter?

The critically and commercially acclaimed LCU features Kaithi (2019), Vikram (2022), Kaithi 2 (unreleased), Vikram 2 (unreleased), and Rolex spin-off (unreleased). The LCU rests strong on the shoulders of the biggest names of Tamil cinema, such as Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, and Karthi, among others. At the heart of the LCU is a combat between law and a powerful drug cartel.

Prabhas's film: It's going to be an individual project

Kanagaraj recently clarified that his film with Prabhas will not be a part of LCU and will be a stand-alone project. Instead, Vikram 2, starring the legendary actor Haasan, will be the final film in the storyline and tie up all the loose ends. "[This untitled project] will begin after both of us complete our respective projects," the director revealed in a different interview.

The film is touted to be a 'crazy combination'

While shedding some light on this upcoming collaboration, a source told Deccan Chronicle, "It will be a crazy combination and bound to trigger a lot of buzz when it is announced next year. Prabhas has a market in Tamil and Hindi film industries, and his joining hands with Lokesh will expand his brand equity." Meanwhile, Prabhas is awaiting the release of Salaar.

Why does Kanagaraj want to do only 10 films?

In June, Kanagaraj shocked fans by revealing his plans. He had told SS Music, "I don't have plans to do a lot of films. When I entered the industry, I just wanted to try my hand at cinema. I want to do films within LCU only. I want to live up to the expectations of LCU fans. I will do 10 films and quit."

Upcoming films: Prabhas has a packed schedule ahead

Apart from Kaithi 2, Vikram 2, the Rolex spin-off, and the project with Prabhas, Kanagaraj's next project is Thalaivar 171. The title refers to megastar Rajinikanth's 171st film, bankrolled by Sun Pictures with music by Anirudh Ravichander. Prabhas, on the other hand, has a string of projects in various stages of production. These are Salaar, Kalki 2898 AD, Spirit, Raja Deluxe, and Ravanam.