Written by Aikantik Bag June 26, 2023 | 10:27 am 1 min read

Adipurush was one of the most anticipated films of 2023 and the film's packaging was inversely proportional to the anticipation. The Om Raut directorial opened to humongous numbers but fell flat on its face owing to flak from users on unimaginative storytelling, shoddy VFX, and cheesy dialogues. Even though the makers did damage control, the box office collections have not improved.

Low chances of revival

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Prabhas-headlined film earned Rs. 6 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it earned Rs. 274.55 crore. The makers changed some dialogues after co-writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla received flak. The cast includes Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh, among others. The high-budget project is on the journey to become a flop at the box office.

