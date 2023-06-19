Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' experiences dull third weekend

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' experiences dull third weekend

Written by Aikantik Bag June 19, 2023 | 10:55 am 1 min read

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' box office collection

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke marked Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's return to celluloid. The film has been quite slow at the box office. In its third weekend, it failed to breach the Rs. 100 crore mark. As per the box office collection, the film is facing immense competition from Adipurush and is trying to hold the fort.

Facing steep competition from 'Adipurush'

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Laxman Utekar directorial earned Rs. 2.34 crore on Sunday. Overall, it earned Rs. 68.31 crore. The film is working well in tier-II and tier-III cities of India. The film received mixed reviews from critics. The cast includes Rakesh Bedi and Sharib Hashmi. The project is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline