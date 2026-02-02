Addicted to momos, UP teen steals gold ornaments for snacks
What's the story
In a bizarre incident, a 14-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district has been accused of stealing jewelry worth lakhs from his home. The minor, who lives in a village under Rampur Karkhana police station limits, was reportedly addicted to momos (dumplings) and exchanged stolen gold ornaments for the street snack with a vendor in Rampur town. The theft went unnoticed by the family until an aunt visited her parental home to collect her jewelry.
Investigation initiated
Family reported matter to police
Upon discovering the missing jewelry, the family confronted the boy and learned about his secret dealings with a momo vendor. Shocked by their son's actions, they immediately reported the matter to the police. A police official confirmed receiving the complaint and said an investigation is underway. "The matter has come to our notice. We are verifying the details, and the accused will be taken into custody soon," he said.
Details
Eye-watering value of jewelry
The boy's father, Vimlesh Mishra, is a temple priest in Varanasi. He alleged that the three men who ran the momo stall tricked the boy into bringing them jewelry from the house in return for free momos. According to a report by NDTV, the jewelry is worth nearly ₹85 lakh. Mishra later filed a written complaint at the police station, naming all three accused.