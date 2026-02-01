Metal stocks plunge by 19% today: Here we decode why

Shares of National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), Hindustan Copper, and Vedanta witnessed a major sell-off today. The fall comes after a sharp correction in gold, silver, and copper prices. Hindustan Copper's shares plummeted as much as 19% to ₹554.65 on BSE, while NALCO's shares fell by 11.6% to ₹340.20, and Vedanta's by 10% to ₹614.45, respectively.

Market impact Nifty Metal index falls 5% Hindalco Industries's shares also fell, declining by 10% to ₹866. The Nifty Metal index, which tracks the performance of metal stocks on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), crashed as much as 5% to 11,218.80. The sell-off in these stocks is mainly due to volatile global metal prices and a stronger US dollar triggering profit-taking after a recent rally.

Correction factors Gold, silver futures crash on MCX The sharp correction in precious metals like gold and silver has also contributed to the sell-off. Gold futures for April 2, 2026, were down ₹9,140 or 6% to ₹1,43,205 per 10g on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Silver futures for March 5 delivery fell by ₹17,515 or 6% to ₹2,74,410 per kg. The MCX is open today in a special session as the government presents Union Budget 2026.

