Why Jeffrey Epstein was banned from Xbox Live

Microsoft was one of the companies that agreed to remove registered sex offenders from their systems. The company's decision came after New York state launched an initiative in April 2012, targeting online platforms where children could potentially interact with sex offenders. Despite Epstein being a registered sex offender for years, it appears his account wasn't banned until over a year later.

Uncertainty

Did Epstein actually use Xbox Live?

Despite his ban, it's unclear if Epstein actually used Xbox Live. In July 2014, he asked his executive assistant about the availability of an "Xbox 360 Kinect." Later, in 2016, there was an email discussing the purchase of an Xbox as a surprise birthday gift for a boy. Another email from 2019 questioned a $25.24 charge on Xbox.