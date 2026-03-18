'Dhurandhar 2' sells 7L+ tickets, earns ₹44cr in paid previews

Ranveer Singh 's much-anticipated film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is already rewriting box office history with its massive advance booking numbers. The film has reportedly crossed a whopping ₹150 crore in combined pre-sales for the weekend, but that figure includes overseas weekend pre-sales and blocked seats. This makes it one of the biggest pre-release performers in Indian cinema history. The paid premieres are scheduled for Wednesday, with the earliest shows set to begin from 4:45pm.

Record numbers 'Dhurandhar 2' sets record with ₹44.25cr premiere gross in India The paid premiere shows, a day before the release on Thursday, have generated an extraordinary ₹44.25 crore gross in advance bookings across India, per Sacnilk. This places Dhurandhar 2 among the highest-ever premiere advance bookings in Indian cinema history. The scale of these numbers signals not just strong fan anticipation but also aggressive screen allocation and premium format demand for the film.

Day 1 sales 'Dhurandhar 2's Day 1 advance bookings also impressive The advance booking for the first day of release is also impressive. The film has already crossed ₹33.6 crore in advance sales, with over 7 lakh tickets sold across 17,000+ shows nationwide. Several early morning shows at 2:30am and 5:00am have also been added in major cities like Mumbai.

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Global appeal Strong overseas performance boosts film's global numbers The film's global appeal is also evident in its strong overseas performance. The weekend pre-sales stand at approximately ₹75 crore internationally, with key markets such as North America, the United Kingdom, and Australia driving demand. This overseas momentum has played a crucial role in pushing the film past the ₹153 crore milestone in combined total for the opening window, including premiere plus Day 1 plus overseas bookings.

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