Keanu Reeves's 'Outcome': Trailer, plot, cast, release date

In Outcome , Hill plays Ira Slitz, a crisis lawyer who helps Reeves's character deal with the blackmail threat. The plot revolves around Hawk making amends with everyone he has wronged in order to find out who is behind the extortion attempt. The film is a dark comedy crime drama that also features legendary director Martin Scorsese in a supporting role.

Film commentary

Hill and Diaz on film's theme

At a press day for Outcome in February, Hill described his film as "a metaphor for what we all go through living on social media." He said social media has made us obsessed what people we don't know think of us, instead of caring about what the people who know us best think of us. Diaz also called it "an interesting commentary about celebrity and how it functions in our society and what's expected."