Rohit Shetty house shooting: 4 arrested, Bishnoi gang link suspected

Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the recent shooting incident at filmmaker Rohit Shetty 's residence in Mumbai , reported PTI. The arrests were made after a preliminary investigation revealed possible links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The suspects were among five people detained earlier in Pune and later brought to Mumbai for further questioning. A court has remanded them in police custody until Thursday, February 5.

Incident overview What do we know about the incident The shooting incident occurred on Sunday, February 1, around 12:45am, when at least five rounds were fired on the first floor of a nine-story building in Juhu. One bullet hit the glass of a gym located in the building. No injuries were reported, and it remains unclear if Shetty was home during the incident. A threatening social media post later emerged claiming that Shubham Lonkar, a member of the Bishnoi gang, was behind the crime.

Investigation progress Police examine CCTV footage, ballistic experts deployed The police have increased security outside Shetty's building following the shooting. Zonal police and crime branch teams are currently investigating the incident. They reviewed CCTV footage from around the building to piece together a timeline of events. Forensic science and ballistic experts have also been deployed to collect evidence from the scene. A case has been registered under charges of attempted murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Arms Act.

Suspect details Details of the suspects The suspects have been identified as Aditya Gayaki (19) and Aman Marote (27) from Karve Nagar, and Siddharth Yenpure (20), Swapnil Sakat (23), and Samarth Pomaji (18) from Dhayari. They were initially detained in Pune. Senior Police Inspector Mahesh Bolkotgi confirmed that the suspects were handed over to Mumbai Police after investigators established their role in providing logistical support to the shooters.

Social media threat Social media post warned Shetty of dire consequences A few hours after the shooting, a post appeared on social media, allegedly from the account of Lonkar and Arzoo Bishnoi. The post warned Shetty, "We messaged him many times asking him not to interfere in our work, but he did not understand." It also mentioned other Bishnoi gang operatives, Hari Boxer and Harman Shandu, and threatened that if Shetty didn't heed their warning, the next bullets would be inside his bedroom. "This is a warning to the entire Bollywood."