Gunshots fired outside Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence; probe underway

By Isha Sharma 08:55 am Feb 01, 202608:55 am

In a shocking incident, unidentified assailants opened fire outside Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Juhu, Mumbai, early on Sunday morning. The attackers reportedly fired four rounds at the building around 12:43am. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the incident. The motive behind the attack is still unknown, and an investigation is underway with police and forensic teams on site to trace the assailants.