Gunshots fired outside Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence; probe underway
What's the story
In a shocking incident, unidentified assailants opened fire outside Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Juhu, Mumbai, early on Sunday morning. The attackers reportedly fired four rounds at the building around 12:43am. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the incident. The motive behind the attack is still unknown, and an investigation is underway with police and forensic teams on site to trace the assailants.
Investigation underway
Police exploring various angles to identify the assailants
The Juhu Police and Crime Branch teams rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. A heavy police deployment has been maintained outside the building, with a forensic science team also present to collect evidence. The police are exploring various angles to identify those involved in this shocking incident, reported ANI.
Twitter Post
Security outside Shetty's home
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Police and forensic teams reach Director Rohit Shetty's residence, after an incident of firing was reported outside his residence. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/h1wVhtCtY7— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2026
No statement
Concerns about safety of Bollywood celebrities
So far, neither Shetty nor his family members have commented on the incident. The firing outside Shetty's residence has raised concerns about the safety of Bollywood celebrities. Similar incidents have occurred in the past, including firing outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai in April 2024. The Bishnoi gang later claimed responsibility for the attack.