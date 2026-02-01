Rohit Shetty house firing: Lawrence gang claims responsibility, threatens director

In a shocking incident, the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the recent shooting incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty 's Juhu residence in Mumbai . The attack took place on Sunday (February 1, 2026) morning when two assailants on a motorcycle fired several rounds at Shetty Tower before escaping. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the attack.

Warning 'This is just a small trailer...': Gang's chilling warning Soon after the incident, a post from Shubham Lonkar and Aarzoo Bishnoi, senior members of the gang, has surfaced on social media. The post read: "Today, we, Shubham Lonkar, Aarzoo Bishnoi, Hari Boxer, and Harman Shandu, take responsibility for the firing at film director Rohit Shetty's home in Mumbai." "We messaged him many times not to interfere in our work. This is just a small trailer. If he doesn't listen, the next bullets will be...into his chest."

Threat Post also warned the entire Bollywood industry The post further warned the Bollywood industry, saying, "This is a warning to the entire Bollywood industry: mend your ways or your condition will be worse than Baba Siddique's." "To those we have called...fall in line or you'll run out of places to hide. And to our enemies, be ready; wait and watch." The message was signed off with a note that read: "There was only one, there is only one, and there will only be one: Lawrence Bishnoi group."

Advertisement

Investigation Mumbai Police launch manhunt to identify shooters The Mumbai Police and Crime Branch have launched a massive manhunt, deploying forensic teams and scanning CCTV footage from the Juhu-Vile Parle area to identify the shooters. The motive behind the attack is still unknown. Meanwhile, security for several industry figures is reportedly being reviewed as authorities investigate the validity of the social media claims. Pune Police have detained four individuals as part of the investigation.

Advertisement