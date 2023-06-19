Entertainment

Kriti Sanon-Shahid Kapoor starrer gets a release date

Kriti Sanon-Shahid Kapoor starrer gets a release date

Written by Aikantik Bag June 19, 2023 | 10:27 am 1 min read

Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film gets a release date

Shahid Kapoor is on a roll! He started the year with Farzi and awed viewers across the spectrum. His recently released film Bloody Daddy received similar praise from viewers. Now, Maddock Films and Jio Studios announced that his next starring opposite Kriti Sanon is set for December 7 release. However, the makers did not reveal if this will be a theatrical or OTT release.

Kapoor's return to rom-com genre

Kapoor's rom-com days have an entire fan base. As we still crave the OG cute boy's charm, this upcoming film will be a full-blown love story. It is being helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The cast includes veterans Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra in supporting roles. It is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline