Birthday special: Lesser-known facts about Imtiaz Ali, his directorial style

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 16, 2022, 11:00 am 3 min read

Imtiaz Ali is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated filmmakers of all time who has created many defining moments in Indian cinema. His films have the ability to resonate with people across generations and ignite a sense of passion due to his brilliant storytelling or simply his choice of music. On his 51st birthday, we look at some lesser-known facts about the filmmaker.

#1 His obsession with balcony conversation from 'Romeo and Juliet'

In an interview with Netflix, the filmmaker discussed visual themes that are common across his films but mentioned one theme in particular that he is fond of. He revealed that while growing up, he was fascinated by William Shakespeare and the balcony conversation between Romeo and Juliet in the titular play. He has often used this concept in his films, too (Tamasha).

#2 Bedtime stories by his grandmother set his imagination free

Ali revealed that he was always into stories and that his grandmother would often tell him the same two or three bedtime stories. One of them was a simple story of a Chidda and Chidiyaa. Ali expressed that uncomplicated stories like this would set his imagination free and help him to get "entertained by imagining, even before you can see things on the screen."

#3 Before being a filmmaker, Ali wanted to do multiple things

Before being a filmmaker, Ali had a bunch of things he wanted to explore. Ali completed his education at Hindu College, University of Delhi, where he started a drama society called Ibtida. He actively took part in theater. He also wanted to be an author, a civil engineer, a management graduate, a copywriter, and a basketball player. But his calling was always filming.

#4 The filmmaker revealed why he makes movies about love

Before Ali, legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra held the title of the "King of Romance." Ali, with his exceptional ability to dive into the depths of human emotions, gave us films like Rockstar, Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal, and many more. However, Ali confessed, "I make movies about love not because I know the answer but because I'm wondering what the answer is."

#5 Ali has a different take on 'Jab We Met'

Jab We Met, starring actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor., was loved by everyone. However, the director himself believes that the film could have been better in many aspects. "I'd shoot certain scenes differently now to make them more effective," Ali revealed in an interview. He also joked that nobody would allow him to make changes to the film now and we agree!