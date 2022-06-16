Entertainment

Mithun Chakraborty turns 72! Exploring his best reality show appearances

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 16, 2022, 10:41 am 2 min read

Take a look at shows where legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty appeared and stole our hearts.

We can all agree that a well-orchestrated reality television show is as good as any movie. Whether it's jaw-dropping dance choreography or identifying the talents of contestants, reality shows can pretty much entertain and relax you. It goes without saying that Mithun Chakraborty is one of the best hosts/judges of Indian TV shows. On his 72nd birthday, we list Chakraborty's best four appearances.

#1 'Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan'

Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan is a reality show that brings out "unexplored talent of the country to the forefront," according to its makers. Chakraborty hosted the show along with Karan Johar and Parineeti Chopra. The first season went on air in January 2022 and its finale happened in April. It is expected that the second season's premiere date will be announced soon.

#2 'Dadagiri Unlimited'

Dadagiri Unlimited is a Bengali quiz show which was hosted by former cricket player Sourav Ganguly for the first two seasons. Ganguly couldn't be a part of it during the third season and Chakraborty replaced him. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President took over as the host during the next season. The show has finished nine seasons so far.

#3 'Bigg Boss Bangla'

Bigg Boss Bangla's first season, which was launched in 2013 was hosted by the Disco Dancer actor and was telecast on ETV Bangla. The Bengali version of the reality show has had only two seasons so far, with actor Jeet taking over as the host in the second season (2016) and Colors Bangla telecasting it. After the second season, the show was discontinued.

#4 'Dance India Dance'

Chakraborty has been a part of Dance India Dance as its "Grand Master" since its inception. Starting in 2009, Chakraborty's presence in the show was loved by his fans in all the first six seasons that he was a part of. However, during the show's seventh season, which aired in 2019, he was replaced as the makers conceptualized a different concept.