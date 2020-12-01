Television actor Pavitra Punia, who recently got evicted from the reality show Bigg Boss 14, has once again been mired in a controversy around her marital status. A hotelier named Sumit Maheshwari has claimed that Pavitra had tied the knot with him, but she kept it a secret. He also said that the actor cheated on him several times. Here is more on this.

Details She cheated on me four times: Sumit

Sumit has said in an interview, "We are still husband and wife. We got engaged and we were married also, but she did not disclose it." He accused Pavitra of having had four affairs during their marriage, and named former Bigg Boss contestant Paras Chhabra and reality show star Pratik Sehajpal. For the unversed, Paras has also earlier accused Pavitra of cheating.

Quote 'Messaged Paras when I found out about their relationship'

Sumit said that after he came to know about Pavitra's relationship with Paras, he messaged the latter. "I told him (Paras) that you can be in a relationship with her but wait till we get a divorce. My family is involved," he revealed.

Claims Got a text from her husband, I was shocked: Paras

In the past, Paras has also spoken about his relationship with Pavitra and why it came to an end. In an interview, Paras had said, "Her husband texted me saying that you can upload the pictures with her...It should happen after we are divorced. I was shocked to know this. After this, I called off my relationship with her (sic)."

Quote 'A married woman can't be dating and fooling me'

"A married woman can't be dating and fooling me...I could be explosive right now, but time will tell. If I open my mouth, things can go against her and it won't be good. She hid about her marriage from me (sic)," Paras had said.

'Bigg Boss' Sumit also talked about Pavitra's relationship with Eijaz Khan

Meanwhile, inside the Bigg Boss house, Pavitra grabbed attention due to her chemistry with fellow contestant Eijaz Khan. Talking about it, Sumit has said, "It is shocking, but I do not find her relationship genuine." He added that he stopped watching the show after Pavitra started getting close with Eijaz.

Work Pavitra recently got evicted from 'Bigg Boss 14'