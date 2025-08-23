These clubs own 850-plus away goals in the Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur overcame Manchester City 2-0 on Matchday 2 of the Premier League 2025-26 season on Saturday, August 23. Goals from Brennan Johnson and Joao Palhinha helped Thomas Frank's men claim a massive win at the Etihad. Notably, Spurs became the the 5th team in Premier League history to score 850 or more away goals. We decode teams with the most away PL goals.

#5 Tottenham - 850 away goals As per Opta, Tottenham's two goals against Manchester City means they've scored 850 away goals in the Premier League, becoming only the fifth team to achieve this unique feat. Tottenham, who are currently top of the Premier League 2025-26 standings, own a total of 1,958 goals in the Premier League. They are the 5th-best scoring side in the competition's history.

#4 Chelsea - 937 away goals Chelsea raced to 937 away goals in the Premier League after thrashing West Ham United 5-1 late on Friday, August 22. The Blues came from behind to rip apart sorry West Ham. The current UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup champions are the 4th-best scoring side in the Premier League. Overall, Chelsea own 2,157 Premier League goals.

#3 Liverpool - 975 away goals Liverpool are currently the third-best team in terms of away goals in the Premier League. The Reds own a whopping 975 goals and can extend the tally on Monday night, August 26, when they travel to St James' Park to face Newcastle United. Champions Liverpool have scored the 2nd-most goals in Premier League, owning a tally of 2,272.

#2 Arsenal - 976 away goals Arsenal's 1-0 win over Manchester United in their Premier League 2025-26 opener saw them steer clear of Liverpool to go 2nd in terms of away goals. Arsenal own 976 away goals in the Premier League. Notably, the Gunners are the 3rd-best scoring side in Premier League history, owning 2,266 goals.