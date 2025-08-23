India women's team to hold World Cup camp in Visakhapatnam

The Indian women's cricket team will kick-start their World Cup preparations with a week-long conditioning camp in Visakhapatnam from August 25. As per ESPNcricinfo, the decision to hold the camp at this particular venue is strategic, as only Harmanpreet Kaur , Smriti Mandhana, and Sneh Rana have played at ACA-VDCA Stadium before (in 2014). Notably, India will play two important matches at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam: one against South Africa on October 9 and another against Australia on October 12.

Venue change Training sessions relocated to Visakhapatnam The training sessions were originally scheduled to be held entirely in Bengaluru. However, the Karnataka State Cricket Association failed to get police clearance for hosting matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, leading to the relocation of the camp. All members of the Women's World Cup squad, including reserves and India A players selected for warm-up fixtures, are likely to attend this conditioning camp.

Final preparations Schedule for Team India ahead of World Cup The conditioning camp will end with two intra-squad day-night practice matches. After this, the team will head to New Chandigarh for an ODI series against Australia starting September 16. Post the Australia series, the Indian team will return to Bengaluru for two World Cup warm-ups against England (September 25) and New Zealand (September 27).

Squad India's squad for the World Cup India's squad for Women's World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (wicket-keeper), and Sneh Rana. Standby players: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Uma Chetry, Minnu Mani, and Sayali Satghare.