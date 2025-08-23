Tottenham humble Manchester City 2-0 in Premier League 2025-26: Stats

Tottenham Hotspur blanked Manchester City 2-0 at the Etihad on Matchday 2 of the Premier League 2025-26 season. First-half goals from Brennan Johnson and Joao Palhinha helped the visitors earn a crucial victory. This was Spurs' 2nd successive win under manager Thomas Frank. They beat Burnley 3-0 in the opening weekend. Man City, who blanked Wolves 4-0 in their opener, were 2nd best throughout.

Do you know? Man City's woes against Tottenham in Premier League continue As per Opta, Man City have won just four out of their last 13 Premier League games against Tottenham. They have drawn twice and lost 7. Meanwhile, Spurs have won three of their last 5 Premier League games at the Etihad (D1 L1).

Details Match stats and points table Man City had 61% ball possession and an XG of 1.51. Spurs managed an XG of 1.02. Pep Guardiola's men clocked 10 attempts with 4 shots on target. Spurs had 5 shots on target from 12 attempts. Man City had 33 touches in the opposition box with Spurs managing 26. Tottenham are currently top of the standings with 6 points. Man City are 5th.

Summary Tottenham earn crucial win over Man City Man City started well, but missed a couple of chances through Omar Marmoush. Spurs hit on the counter and Johnson scored the opener. Although the goal was ruled out for offside, VAR intervened and awarded the same. At stroke of half-time, Palhinha made it 2-0 after a James Trafford howler. City, who were the architects of their own downfall, failed in the 2nd half.

Twitter Post Johnson's goal awarded! #MCITOT – 35’ VAR OVERTURN



VAR checked the referee’s call of no goal for Tottenham Hotspur - and established that Richarlison was in an onside position in the build-up and recommended that the goal was awarded. pic.twitter.com/aaSvzOEIlA — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) August 23, 2025

Johnson Johnson races to 25 goals in Tottenham colors Spurs winger Johnson continued his impressive form. He now owns 25 goals in 87 appearances for the London club. As many as 18 of his goals for Spurs have come in the Premier League from 67 matches. Overall, the former Nottingham Forest man has 22 Premier League goals. Meanwhile, Richarlison, who scored a brace against Burnley, made an assist for Johnson's goal.

Do you know? Spurs equal this record of Man United against Pep Guardiola As per Opta, Spurs are only the second side to win away to a Guardiola managed team in back-to-back league seasons, after Manchester United, who achieved the feat in 2019-20 and 2020-21.