Can Australia avoid whitewash vs South Africa: 3rd ODI preview

Australia will take on South Africa in the third and final ODI of the series at Mackay's Great Barrier Reef Arena on Sunday (August 24). The home team suffered heavy defeats in the first two matches, losing by 98 and 84 runs respectively. Despite some individual performances, they have struggled as a team in this ODI leg. The Mitchell Marsh-led side will be hoping to avoid a clean sweep with a consolation win on Sunday. Here is the match preview.

Statistics Here is the pitch report The Great Barrier Reef Arena witnessed its first-ever completed ODI on Friday, with South Africa scoring 277 in the first innings. If the track behaves the same way, a target of 270-290 can be challenging. Spinners can get purchase in the middle overs. The team winning the toss is also likely to bowl first. The contest will get underway at 10:00am IST.

H2H A look at the head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, Australia and South Africa have faced each other in 112 ODIs, with South Africa winning 57 times while Australia have won 51 matches (Tied: 3). On Australian soil, the hosts own 19 wins and 21 defeats against the visiting team. Meanwhile, the Proteas team has won its fifth successive ODI series against Australia. They beat Australia 5-0 in 2016, 2-1 in 2018, 3-0 in 2020, and 3-2 in 2023.

Strategy Bavuma likely to return for South Africa South Africa's Temba Bavuma is likely to return as captain after missing the second clash due to workload management on his hamstring. The star player will be looking to lead his team well in the series finale and defeat Australia at their home ground. The South African team's goal is nothing short of a whitewash, which would assert their dominance as a top cricketing side.

Australia have struggled Solitary win in their last eight games According to ESPNcricinfo, the Aussies have recorded a solitary win in their last eight concluded ODIs. Notably, four of Australia's last eight concluded ODIs have been at home. However, the hosts failed to touch the 200-run mark in any of these games. Meanwhile, the Proteas team has comfortably defended 275-plus totals in the first two games of this series.

XIs A look at the probable XIs Australia (Probable XI): Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood. South Africa (Probable XI): Ryan Rickelton (wk), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.