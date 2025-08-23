Lungi Ngidi boasts two ODI fifers vs Australia: Key stats 

A stellar bowling performance from Lungi Ngidi , which included five wickets for 42 runs, powered South Africa to an emphatic 84-run victory over Australia in the second ODI in Mackay. The win not only clinched the series for South Africa but also marked Australia's fourth consecutive home ODI defeat, where they were bowled out for less than 200 runs. Meanwhile, this was Ngidi's second fifer against the Aussies. On this note, let's dissect his ODI numbers against Australia.

Spells Dissecting Ngidi's fifers against the Aussies Ngidi's maiden fifer against them came in the 2020 Bloemfontein match. Ngidi claimed wickets at regular intervals to finish with 6/58 from 10 overs. His brilliance meant the Aussies went from 158/3 to 271/10 and later lost the game by six wickets. Meanwhile, the pacer's latest fifer helped SA defend 277 in Mackay. The pacer finished with 5/42 from 8.4 overs as the Aussies were bowled out for 193.

Information Ngidi joins these names As per Cricbuzz, Ngidi became the first South African and fourth bowler overall to have recorded multiple fifers against Australia in ODI cricket. He joined the likes of Curtly Ambrose (3), Shane Bond (3), and Trent Boult (2).

DYK Second-best figures for SA vs AUS Ngidi is one of just two Proteas bowlers with an ODI six-fer against the Aussies. He shares the record with the legendary Makhaya Ntini, who clocked 6/22 from 9.3 overs in the 2006 Cape Town match. Meanwhile, Morne Morkel, Lance Klusener, Keshav Maharaj, and Richard Snell are the only other SA bowlers with an ODI fifer against Australia Down Under.

Stats Second-best average against Australia Across 11 ODIs against Australia, the Proteas pacer has taken 26 wickets at an incredible average of 16.96. Among bowlers with at least 25 ODI scalps against the Aussies, only Shane Bond (15.79) boasts a better average. However, Ngidi's strike rate of 20.2 in this regard is the best for any bowler. The speedster owns an economy of 5.03 against Australia. His tally also includes a four-fer besides two fifers.

Information Home and away numbers Notably, Ngidi has gone wicket-less just once in an ODI against the Aussies. While he owns 11 wickets against them in away games at 19.90, the pacer owns 14 scalps against them in home ODIs at 14.57. The remaining wicket came on Indian soil.