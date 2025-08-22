Lungi Ngidi sets records with second ODI fifer against Australia

South Africa continued their dominance over Australia in the ongoing ODI series on August 22. The Proteas secured an emphatic 84-run victory in the second ODI, thanks largely to a stellar five-wicket haul by Lungi Ngidi , who set several records. The Aussies were bowled out for 193 while chasing 278. With this win, South Africa sealed the three-match series. They recorded their fifth consecutive ODI series victory against Australia.

AUS innings Australia falter in run-chase Australia had a worse start, losing Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne under 10 runs. Skipper Mitchell Marsh also departed before the 10-over mark, however, Cameron Green and Inglis propelled Australia past 100. While Senuran Muthusamy broke the stand, Ngidi and Nandre Burger triggered another collapse. Inglis, who held his end, succumbed in the 36th over. Australia perished for 193, with Ngidi taking a fifer.

Bowling prowess Ngidi's fifer propels SA to victory Ngidi finished with impressive figures of 5/42 in 8.4 overs, including a maiden. He dismissed Labuschagne (1), Aaron Hardie (10), Xavier Bartlett (8) and Adam Zampa (3) apart from Inglis.

Records Ngidi bags these feats As per Cricbuzz, Ngidi became the fourth player to have recorded multiple fifers against Australia in ODI cricket. He joined the likes of Curtly Ambrose (3), Shane Bond (3), and Trent Boult (2). In 11 ODIs, the Proteas pacer has taken 26 wickets at an incredible average of 16.96 against Australia. His bowling strike rate reads 20.2 (ER: 5.03).