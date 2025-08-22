Josh Inglis's 87 in SA ODI goes in vain: Stats
What's the story
Australia batter Josh Inglis played a rescuing knock in the 2nd ODI against South Africa at Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay. Inglis was Australia's lone warrior, as the Aussies lost by a big margin (84 runs). Chasing 278, the hosts suffered a top-order collapse. Although Cameron Green and Inglis led Australia's recovery, they fell short. Here are the key stats.
Innings
Inglis could not save Australia
Australia had a poor start, losing Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne under 10 runs. Skipper Mitchell Marsh also departed before the 10-over mark, however, Green and Inglis propelled Australia past 100. While Senuran Muthusamy broke the stand, Ngidi and Nandre Burger triggered another collapse. Inglis, who held his end, succumbed to Ngidi in the 36th over. Australia perished for 193.
Half-century
Fourth half-century for Inglis
As mentioned, Inglis was the top-scorer for Australia in the match. He hammered 87 off 74 balls, a knock laced with 10 fours and 2 sixes. This is now Inglis's career-best ODI score against the Proteas. In 32 ODIs, the Aussie batter has racked up 766 runs at an average of 29.46. His tally includes a ton and four half-centuries.