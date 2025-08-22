Josh Inglis's 87 in SA ODI goes in vain: Stats

Australia had a poor start, losing Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne under 10 runs. Skipper Mitchell Marsh also departed before the 10-over mark, however, Green and Inglis propelled Australia past 100. While Senuran Muthusamy broke the stand, Ngidi and Nandre Burger triggered another collapse. Inglis, who held his end, succumbed to Ngidi in the 36th over. Australia perished for 193.

Half-century

Fourth half-century for Inglis

As mentioned, Inglis was the top-scorer for Australia in the match. He hammered 87 off 74 balls, a knock laced with 10 fours and 2 sixes. This is now Inglis's career-best ODI score against the Proteas. In 32 ODIs, the Aussie batter has racked up 766 runs at an average of 29.46. His tally includes a ton and four half-centuries.