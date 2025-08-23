Listing Australian spinners with 50-plus wickets in home ODIs

Australia's ace spinner Adam Zampa has entered an elite club of bowlers by taking his 50th wicket on home soil. He achieved this feat during the second ODI against South Africa at Mackay's Great Barrier Reef Arena. Albeit in a losing cause, Zampa claimed 3/63 from his 10 overs as SA posted 277/10 batting first. On this note, let's look at the Aussie spinners with the half-century of ODI wickets on home soil.

#4 Adam Zampa - 52 wickets Zampa's journey to his 50th wicket on Australian soil has been remarkable. Having played 31 home ODIs as per ESPNcricinfo, Zampa has raced to 52 wickets at an average of 27.65 (ER: 5.38). This includes three four-fers and a fifer. Zampa's tally of four ODI hauls of four wickets or more in Australia is the second-most for a spinner.

#3 Brad Hogg - 57 wickets Left-arm wrist-spinner Brad Hogg was a vital cog of Australia's bowling attack in the 2000s. Between 2002 and 2008, he played 43 home ODIs and took 57 wickets at an average of 28.61. An aggressive bowler who loved to attack with variations, Hogg was also a crowd favorite for his lively celebrations. His tally at home included a solitary fifer and an economy of 4.56.

#2 Peter Taylor - 77 wickets Peter Taylor carried the spin responsibilities for Australia in the late 80s and early 90s. From 1987 to 1992, the talismanic off-spinner played 61 home ODIs and took 77 wickets with an average of 26.28. Famous for his ability to take wickets in crucial junctures of the game, Taylor recorded a solitary four-fer at home as his economy was a stunning 4.01.