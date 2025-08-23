BCCI introduces plate group in domestic one-day competitions: Details here

The new format will be implemented in other major domestic events as well, including the Senior Women's One-Day Trophy and Under-23 men's state 'A' Trophy. Earlier, this elite and plate group format was only used for the Ranji Trophy . The BCCI has also decided that from now on, only one team will be promoted or relegated between these two groups.

System update

Changes in promotion and relegation system

The revised rule now states that only one team will be promoted or relegated each season. This is a departure from the previous system where two teams, the finalists of the plate group, were promoted to the elite group while two bottom-placed teams were relegated to it for the next season. The BCCI has also changed the format for Syed Mushtaq Ali and senior women's T20 trophies by introducing a Super League stage instead of knockout rounds.