Australia lose their 3rd successive bilateral ODI series: Key stats

The Australian cricket team has suffered a major setback, losing their second ODI against South Africa in Mackay. The defeat has handed Australia their third consecutive bilateral ODI series loss. Australia's recent poor performance also includes a 2-0 loss to Sri Lanka in February (away) 2025 and a 2-1 defeat against Pakistan in November 2024 (home). Here we decode their struggles in their last three ODI series.

Series history Last ODI win for Australia in September 2024 The last time Australia won a 50-over bilateral series was in September 2024, when they narrowly beat hosts England 3-2. Meanwhile, their last ODI victory came during the Champions Trophy 2025 group stage against England. South Africa's Lungi Ngidi was instrumental in their latest defeat, taking five wickets and helping his team secure an 84-run victory in Mackay on Friday.

Struggles Solitary win in their last eight games According to ESPNcricinfo, the Aussies have recorded a solitary win in their last eight concluded ODIs. As mentioned, Australia's only win in this period was recorded against England in the Champions Trophy earlier this year. The Aussies chased down the 352-run target in Lahore to cross the line in that game. Australia were knocked out by India in the semi-final.

Batting struggles Batters have let the Aussies down Australia's recent ODI struggles can be largely attributed to their batters. The Men in Yellow have crossed the 200-run mark just twice in their last eight concluded ODIs. The away series against Sri Lanka earlier this year saw Australia record scores worth 165/10 and 107/10. The Aussie batters struggled against spin bowling in that series.

Home ODIs Poor returns at home as well Notably, four of Australia's last eight concluded ODIs have been at home. However, the hosts failed to touch the 200-run mark in any of these games. The series against Pakistan last year saw them get bundled out for 163 and 140 in their last two ODIs. Australia's scores in the first two games of the ongoing series against SA read: 198/10 and 193/10.