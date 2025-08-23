Listing bowlers with 550-plus wickets in T20 cricket

In a stunning display of skill and endurance, Imran Tahir has become the oldest captain to take a five-wicket haul in T20 cricket. The 46-year-old leg-spinner achieved this feat while leading the Guyana Amazon Warriors against Antigua & Barbuda Falcons in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025. His incredible performance on August 23 also saw him go past 550 T20 scalps. On this note, let's look at the bowlers with 550 or more T20 wickets.

#4 Imran Tahir - 554 As per ESPNcricinfo, Tahir touched the 550-wicket mark with his first scalp in the aforementioned game. Having played 436 T20 games, Tahir has claimed 554 scalps. He averages 19.52 with an economy rate of 6.96. He has managed 12 four-fers and five five-wicket hauls in the 20-over format. The 5/21 in the recent game against Falcons are now his best figures. 63 of his scalps came for South Africa in T20Is.

#3 Sunil Narine - 590 wickets West Indian mystery spinner Sunil Narine has been a nightmare for batsmen with his variations like the carrom ball and sharp off-spin. He has been instrumental in the success of several teams, especially Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL. Narine is placed third on this list, having taken 590 wickets from 556 games at 21.98 (ER: 6.17). The tally includes 12 four-wicket hauls and a solitary fifer, with his best figures being 5/19.

#2 Dwayne Bravo - 631 wickets At number two, we have Dwayne Bravo, whose success in T20 cricket was largely due to his ability to deliver in crucial moments with his variations, especially his well-disguised slower balls. The former West Indies captain finished his career with 631 wickets from 582 T20 matches at 24.40. He has two fifers besides 11 four-fers in the format (BBI: 5/23). His economy rate reads 8.26.