Decoding Australia's struggles in their last four home ODIs 

The Australian cricket team is facing a major crisis in the One Day International (ODI) format. The team has suffered its seventh defeat in eight matches, losing to South Africa by 84 runs in the second ODI of a three-match series. The loss comes after Australia's batting lineup was bowled out for just 193 runs in Mackay while chasing a target of 278 runs. Here we decode their struggles in their last four home ODIs.

Performance analysis Disastrous ODI run for Australia at home Australia's recent ODI performance has been disappointing as they have been bowled out under 200 in each of their last four home ODIs. The retirement of Steve Smith, a key player in Australia's ODI batting lineup, has also been a major factor in their poor performance. His absence has left a huge gap in the middle order, making it difficult for Australia to form a competitive team. On this note, let's revisit Australia's last four home ODIs.

#1 163/10 vs PAK, Adelaide, 2024 The streak started with Australia's nine-wicket defeat in the second ODI against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval last year. Australia were off to a fiery start before losing wickets in a cluster. Haris Rauf dismantled their middle oder with a fifer as Steve Smith (35) was the only one to score 20-plus. Pakistan made light work of the run chase with Saim Ayub leading the charge with an 82-run knock.

#2 140/10 vs PAK, Perth, 2024 Pakistan's pace attack again did the job as they restricted Australia to just 140/10 in the decider of the aforementioned series. The match at Perth Stadium witnessed Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah taking three wickets each. Sean Abbott (30) and Matthew Short (22) were the only ones to score over 15. In response, Pakistan chased down the target without much hassle, recording an eight-wicket win.

#3 198/10 vs SA, Cairns, 2025 SA successfully defended 296 after restricting the hosts to 198/10 in the opener of the ongoing series in Cairns. The hosts started well with a powerful 60-run opening stand between Mitchell Marsh (88) and Travis Head (27). However, none of the next five batters could enter double digits thanks to a fifer from left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj. The Aussies hence suffered another massive defeat.