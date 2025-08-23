'Gave up everything overnight': Bharat Arun on Jasprit Bumrah's dedication

Jasprit Bumrah , one of India's finest fast bowlers, has come a long way in his cricketing journey. However, his transformation from an aspiring cricketer to a pace ace wasn't easy. In an interview with Bombay Sport Exchange, former Team India bowling coach Bharat Arun revealed how Bumrah's dedication and sacrifices helped him become the modern-day cricket legend he is today.

Early challenges Concerns about Bumrah's unique action Arun recalled Bumrah's journey from an Under-19 camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in 2013 to becoming a star. Despite his unique action that generated a lot of pace, there were concerns about its impact on his body. Arun said, "He could bowl quick, and so we had a discussion with the physio and the strength and conditioning coach."

Transformation Bumrah's transformation and fitness journey Arun emphasized the importance of fitness in fast bowling, saying, "To take the impact of fast bowling, you need to be like a bull." He revealed that Bumrah immediately responded to their advice by changing his diet and hitting the gym. Arun compared him to Virat Kohli in terms of dedication and said, "He gave up everything overnight."

Sacrifices The sacrifices he made Arun further elaborated on Bumrah's sacrifices, saying, "He loved burgers, pizzas, milkshakes. But overnight, he gave up everything." He added that Bumrah's love for bowling was greater than any food craving. This dedication and transformation have played a major role in making him one of the best fast bowlers in modern-day cricket.