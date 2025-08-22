Adam Zampa becomes fourth Australian spinner with this ODI feat 

Veteran leg-spinner Adam Zampa has added another feather to his hat by completing 50 ODI wickets in Australia. He accomplished the milestone with his first wicket in the second ODI of the three-match series against South Africa at the Great Barrier Reef Arena. Notably, he became just the fourth Aussie spinner to accomplish 50 ODI wickets at home. Here are his stats.

Spell A fine spell from Zampa Zampa dismissed the well-set Tony de Zorzi (39) in the 16th over to open his account in the game. He then stopped Tristan Stubbs (74) from getting a hundred in the 44th over. In his following over, he trapped Nandre Burger for eight. Zampa, who was a bit expensive, finished his spell with 3/63 from 10 overs as SA finished at 277/10.

Elite list Zampa joins these names Playing his 31st home ODI as per ESPNcricinfo, Zampa has raced to 52 wickets at an average of 27.65 (ER: 5.38). This includes three four-fers and a fifer. Shane Warne (136), Peter Taylor (77), and Brad Hogg (57) are the other Aussie spinners with 50-plus wickets on home soil. Among overseas bowlers, only Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan (58) boasts 50-plus wickets Down Under.

Information Zampa only behind Warne in this regard While Zampa owns four ODI hauls of four wickets or more in Australia, only Warne is ahead of him in this regard (6). Glenn Maxwell (3) is the only other spinner with more than two four-plus wicket hauls in Australia (ODIs).