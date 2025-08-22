Here's how Virat Kohli helped Rajat Patidar get RCB captaincy

RCB Director Mo Bobat has revealed how Virat Kohli played a major role in Rajat Patidar's appointment as the team's captain for IPL 2025. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Bobat recalled his conversation with Kohli. He said, "We spoke with Kohli that Patidar was going to be the new captain and Virat said, '100% I'm there to help. It's in all of our interests if Rajat succeeds. Let's give this a go.' It was brilliant to have Virat's blessing and his approval."

Kohli's contribution Kohli's stellar performance in IPL 2025 Kohli not only supported Patidar off the field but also played a key role in RCB's maiden title victory on the pitch. In 15 matches, he scored an impressive 657 runs at an average of 54.75, making him one of the top scorers for the franchise. His stellar performance was instrumental in leading RCB to their first-ever trophy under Patidar's captaincy.

Acknowledgment Patidar dedicated trophy to Kohli On the night of their historic victory, Rajat Patidar didn't hesitate to credit Kohli for the win. He dedicated the trophy to him and all the fans. "As I said. I don't think anyone else deserves this as much as he (Virat Kohli) does. This is for all the fans," Patidar told reporters on the eve of IPL 2025 final.

History Kohli lays hands on IPL trophy It took 18 long seasons for Virat Kohli to lay hands on the coveted IPL trophy. Notably, Kohli is the only player to feature for one franchise (RCB) in every IPL season since the inaugural edition (2008). He was inches away from winning the cup in 2016, where he broke numerous records with the bat. The wait was finally over earlier this year.