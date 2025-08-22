Presenting the highest individual scores in T20 Asia Cup history 

The Asia Cup 2025 is set to take place in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28. The tournament will see eight leading Asian teams battle it out in the T20I format. As we gear up for this exciting event, let's take a look at some of the highest individual scores in Men's T20 Asia Cup history.

#4 Rohit Sharma - 83 vs Bangladesh, 2016 India's star opener Rohit Sharma scored a brilliant 83 runs off 55 balls against Bangladesh in the opener of the 2016 Asia Cup in Mirpur. His innings came at a strike rate of 150.90 and was studded with seven fours and three sixes. This performance came at a much-needed time as Hardik Pandya (31) was the only other Indian to cross the 20-run mark that day. The Men in Blue finished at 166/6 and later won by 45 runs.

#3 Rahmanullah Gurbaz -84 vs Sri Lanka, 2022 Afghanistan's young wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz made headlines in the 2022 edition with an explosive 84-run knock against Sri Lanka in Sharjah. The opener faced 45 balls and scored at a blistering strike rate of 186.66, taking apart the bowling attack with fearless hitting. His innings featured six sixes and four boundaries as Afghanistan finished at 175/6 while batting first. SL, however, later chased down the total.

#2 Babar Hayat -122 vs Oman, 2016 Hong Kong's Babar Hayat made history with a stunning 122 against Oman in the 2016 qualifying round of the 2016 edition in Fatullah. Chasing 181, HK lost their opener Kinchit Shah for a golden duck when Hayat came out to bat. The latter scored nine fours and seven sixes during his 60-ball stay as HK (175/7) narrowly fell short. Hayat lacked support as none of his teammates could touch the 20-run mark.