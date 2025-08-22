Pragyan Ojha likely to join senior selection committee: Details here 

Former Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha is likely to join the senior selection committee as a national selector. The move comes amid reports of an impending change in the committee, which currently includes chief selector Ajit Agarkar, SS Das, Subroto Banerjee, Ajay Ratra and S Sharath. According to Times of India, Ojha will represent South Zone and replace Sharath who has nearly completed four years as a selector.

Application process BCCI invites applications for 2 national selector positions The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for two national selector positions. The eligibility criteria include a minimum of seven Test matches or 30 first-class matches or 10 ODIs and 20 first-class matches. Applicants must have retired from the game at least five years ago and shouldn't have been part of any BCCI Cricket Committee for a cumulative period of five years.

Tenure extension Agarkar's tenure extended until June 2026 Earlier reports confirmed that chief selector Ajit Agarkar's tenure has been extended until June 2026. The same report also stated that BCCI will invite fresh applications soon. It added that the board is happy with the current selectors and may only make one change by replacing Sharath with a new face.