Asia Cup: Will Sanju Samson bat in middle order? 

By Gaurav Tripathi
Aug 22, 2025
10:38 am
What's the story

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has hinted at a possible change in his batting position for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The Kerala-based keeper-batter demoted himself to the middle-order while playing for Kochi Blue Tigers in their opening match of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL). This could be an indication of his new role in the national team during the continental tournament.

Role change

Samson surprises fans with batting position in KCL

Samson was expected to open the innings for Kochi Blue Tigers in their first KCL match against Adani Trivandrum Royals. However, he surprised everyone by not coming to bat even after the fall of two wickets. Although he didn't get a chance to bat in this particular match, his decision hints at a possible shift in his role for the Asia Cup 2025.

Upcoming challenges

Potential batting order for Samson in the Asia Cup

With Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma likely to open for India in the Asia Cup, Samson may have to bat at number five or six. He has had more success batting at number three in T20s but that spot is likely to be taken by Tilak Varma. Meanwhile, if Samson bats in the middle order, he needs to compete with Jitesh Sharma - the other keeper in the squad. Notably, Jitesh has been a designated finisher in the 20-over format.

Career stats

Samson's mixed numbers in recent T20Is 

Samson, who has been a key player for India in recent T20Is, has had a mixed bag of performances lately. Last year, he became the first player to score three T20I centuries in a calendar year. However, he also has five ducks in his last 14 T20I innings. Overall, he boasts 861 runs across 42 T20Is at an average and strike rate of 25.32 and 152.38, respectively (100s: 3, 50s: 2).