Chelsea demolish West Ham 5-1 in Premier League: Key stats

Chelsea delivered a stunning performance, demolishing West Ham 5-1 on Matchday 2 in the Premier League 2025-26 season. The defeat puts further pressure on West Ham manager Graham Potter, who saw his side concede three goals against Sunderland last weekend. With this loss, West Ham have now conceded eight goals in just two matches this season—the worst start for the club in a top-flight campaign. Here's more.

Expert opinion West Ham booed off the pitch by their own fans West Ham's defense was all over the place as they found themselves trailing 5-1 to Chelsea by the 58th minute. The Hammers were booed off by fans who stayed till the end of the match, with their frustrations directed toward the club's management. Despite an early lead from Lucas Paqueta, West Ham struggled to defend their box adequately against a relentless Chelsea side.

Match highlights Chelsea dominate the scenes after going down Chelsea equalized through Joao Pedro's header before the hosts saw a goal chalked off by VAR for offside. It was Chelsea then took a 2-1 lead via Pedro Neto. Enzo Fernandez then scored from close range, giving the visitors a 3-1 lead at half-time. The second half saw two goals from corners as new West Ham goalkeeper Mads Hermansen struggled on his home debut. Moises Caicedo capitalized on a fluffed cross to score, while Trevoh Chalobah netted moments later from another set-piece situation.

Details Match stats and points table West Ham had an XG of 0.94 compared to 2.93 of Chelsea. The Blues had 12 attempts with 7 shots on target. West Ham managed 4 shots on target from 12 attempts. Chelsea created six big chances and had 29 touches in the opposition box. In terms of the points table, Chelsea are top of the standings with 4 points from 2 games. West Ham are 20th with a goal difference of -7.

Records Massive records for the Blues As per Opta, Chelsea's win was just the 10th time in Premier League history that a side scored 5+ goals in their first away game of the season, with the Blues also the last to do so, winning 6-2 away to Wolves last season. Under manager Enzo Maresca, Chelsea have picked up more points in Premier League London derbies since the start of last season than any other club (26 - P14 W7 D5 L2).

Do you know? Unwanted feat for Potter As per Opta, Graham Potter is the first West Ham manager in Premier League history to fail to get into double figures for points in his first 10 home matches. He has managed just nine points courtesy of two wins, three draws and five defeats.

Players Key numbers of Neto, Pedro and Fernandez Playing his 53rd match for Chelsea, former Wolves winger Neto, scored his 10th goal for the Blues in all competitions. He also has 10 assists. Overall, he has 16 goals in the Premier League, including 5 for Chelsea. Pedro clocked a goal and two assists in this match. He owns 4 goals for Chelsea in all competitions, since joining them from Brighton in the summer. Fernandez made his 117th appearance for Chelsea and owns 17 goals, including 10 in the Premier League.