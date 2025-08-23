Harry Kane smashes hat-trick in Bundesliga 2025-26 opener: Key stats

Champions Bayern Munich started the Bundesliga 2025-26 season with a resounding 6-0 thrashing of RB Leipzig. Two goals from Michael Olise and one from new arrival Luis Diaz saw Bayern go to half-time with a 3-0 cushion. Thereafter, a hat-trick from Harry Kane helped the Bavarians win the contest 6-0. Vincent Kompany's men have begun their title defense in style. Here's more.

Kane Kane races to 89 goals for Bayern Playing his 98 match for Bayern in all competitions, Kane has raced to 89 goals. The former Tottenham striker owns a staggering 65 goals in the Bundesliga from 64 games. Kane, who scored 44 and 41 goals across competitions in the last two seasons, owns 4 goals this season from 2 matches. He scored for Bayern in their Franz Beckenbauer Supercup win recently.

Do you know? 8th hat-trick for Kane in the Bundesliga This was Kane's 8th hat-trick in the Bundesliga. He managed four hat-tricks in 2023-24 (VfL Bochum, Darmstadt 98, Borussia Dortmund, Mainz 05) and three in the 2024-25 Bundesliga season (Holstein Kiel, VfB Stuttgart, FC Augsburg).

Diaz Diaz scores and makes two assists Liverpool winger Diaz, who completed a £65.5m transfer to Bayern this summer, was solid versus Leipzig. He scored his side's 2nd goal in the 32nd minute from Serge Gnabry's assist. Thereafter, the Colombian made two assists for hat-trick man Kane in the 2nd. Diaz, who scored in the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup, owns two goals and two assists from two matches for Bayern.

Information Olise and Gnabry make their presence felt Olise has raced to 14 Bundesliga goals from 35 appearances for Bayern. The former Crystal Palace player 22 goals in all competitions for the Bavarians from 57 matches. Gnabry, made two assists in this match to make another solid impression for Bayern.

Do you know? 20th Bundesliga season appearance for legend Neuer As per Opta, Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer made an appearance in his 20th Bundesliga season. Only Klaus Fichtel has featured in more (22 seasons). Meanwhile, the likes of Claudio Pizarro and Oliver Kahn made appearances in 20 seasons each.

Information Here are the match stats Bayern had 10 shots on target from 19 attempts. Leizig had one shot on target from 12 attempts. Bayern had 64% ball possession and a 91.5% pass accuracy. Bayern hit the woodwork once.