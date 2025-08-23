Everton agree £42m deal to sign Southampton's Tyler Dibling

Everton have reached an agreement with Southampton to sign their promising winger Tyler Dibling. The deal, which is said to be worth £42 million, includes £6 million in add-ons and a 20% sell-on clause, as per Sky Sports News. The 19-year-old player made 33 appearances for Southampton in the Premier League last season, scoring two goals. He was keen on a top-flight return this summer. Here's more.

Transfer update Moyes bolsters his squad with 7 new signings The agreement for Dibling's transfer is set to be David Moyes's seventh signing of the ongoing summer transfer window. The other signings include Thierno Barry, Jack Grealish, Mark Travers, Tom King, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Adam Aznou. Carlos Alcaraz's initial loan move has also been turned into a permanent deal in this window.

Manager's statement Moyes opens up on Everton's struggles this summer Everton manager Moyes has admitted that his side has struggled to spend money this summer after missing out on several key targets. "We have money to spend and we are trying to spend it," Moyes said to the press. He added, "It is not we don't have the money to spend, we do have, but we're finding it very difficult."

Future plans Moyes wants more signings before window closes Moyes has also expressed his desire to make more signings before the transfer window closes. He said, "We've really gone for some top players but unfortunately we've not been able to get them." The Everton manager also acknowledged that their lack of European football has made it difficult for them to attract high-quality players.