Contenders to win the US Open 2025 women's singles title 

The 2025 US Open women's singles segment promises to be a fascinating ride. The year's final Grand Slam tournament is set to start from August 24 onward at the Flushing Meadows in New York. Top seed Aryna Sabalenka begins her journey against Rebeka Masarova. Meanwhile, Cincinnati Open winner Iga Swiatek opens her campaign against Emiliana Arango. Here are the title contenders this season.

#1 Iga Swiatek is vying for a 2nd US Open honor Swiatek clinched her maiden Cincinnati Open title recently, defeating seventh seed Jasmine Paolini in straight sets. The win marked Swiatek's 11th WTA 1000 title and 24th overall. Last month, she won the Wimbledon. Notably, Swiatek is 100-20 at Grand Slams in women's singles. She is a six-time Slam winner. Swiatek is also 20-5 at the US Open and has won the tournament once.

#2 Aryna Sabalenka aims to defend her crown Sabalenka will defend the women's singles crown in the upcoming 2025 US Open. The Belarusian, who is yet to win a Grand Slam title in 2025, would be hungry to finish the proceedings at majors on a high. Sabalenka is 94-26 at Grand Slams. She is a three-time Slam winner. She is 28-6 at the US Open and won the 2024 tournament.

#3 Coco Gauff looks to win a 3rd Slam title Coco Gauff will be aiming to end her Grand Slam season on a high. The 2025 French Open winner was ousted from the opening round at Wimbledon. Gauff, who is a one-time winner at the US Open, will aim to add to her two women's singles Grand Slam wins to date. Gauff is 71-21 at Grand Slams, including 17-5 at the US Open.