Keshav Maharaj returns to South Africa's T20I squad: Key takeaways

South Africa announced their T20I squad for the upcoming tour of England, with left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj making a comeback. The top-ranked ODI bowler among spinners had missed the last two T20I series in Zimbabwe and Australia as South Africa looked to expand their spin options. However, he is now back in contention and will be joining Senuran Muthusamy for next month's series against England. Here we present the takeaways.

SA Can SA up the ante in T20Is? Since the start of 2024, South Africa have played 8 T20I competitions, including six bilaterals, one tri-series, and the T20 World Cup. They have won just one tournament, beating Pakistan 2-0 in a three-match series at home last year. Besides this, they have lost four bilaterals against West Indies (twice), India, and Australia. One bilateral series against Ireland was drawn. South Africa reached the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup and lost and also suffered a defeat in the tri-series final this year, involving New Zealand and Zimbabwe.

Coach's comments Coach Shukri Conrad on Maharaj's return Coach Shukri Conrad said, "We were experimenting with the spin-bowling all-rounders in our most recent T20I series, and Keshav was always part of our broader plans." He added that Maharaj's return strengthens their spin options and brings calmness and leadership to the group. South Africa will play three T20Is in England as part of their World Cup preparation.

Information A look at Maharaj's stats in T20 cricket As per ESPNcricinfo, in 191 T20s, Maharaj owns 162 wickets at 28.05. His economy rate is 6.99. 38 of his T20 scalps have come for the Proteas in T20Is from 39 matches. He averages 25.84.

Player returns Key players return for South Africa Apart from the returning Keshav Maharaj, the T20I squad also sees the return of seamer Lizaad Williams and left-arm speedster Marco Jansen, who have both been out of action due to injuries. Jansen had a thumb surgery after getting injured during the ICC World Test Championship final in June, while Williams has been out since October 2023 after knee surgery. Besides them, veteran David Miller is back after being allowed to skip the Australia matches due to franchise commitments.

Squad alterations These players have been dropped The upcoming series against England will not feature veteran batter Rassie van der Dussen, left-arm spinner George Linde, and leg-spinner Nqaba Peter from the Australia T20I series. Off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen has also been omitted after being reported for a suspect bowling action. He will be tested in Brisbane next week.