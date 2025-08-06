By the numbers: Aryna Sabalenka at the US Open
What's the story
Aryna Sabalenka will defend the women's singles crown in the upcoming 2025 US Open, starting August 24. The Belarusian, who is yet to win a Grand Slam title in 2025, would be hungry to finish the proceedings at majors on a high. Sabalenka reached the finals of 2025 Australian Open and French Open respectively. She reached the semis at Wimbledon. Here are further details.
Information
Sabalenka at Grand Slams (overall and 2025)
Sabalenka is 94-26 at Grand Slams in women's singles. She is a three-time Slam winner and a three-time runner-up. She has reached six finals to date and holds a 3-3 record. In 2025, she is 17-3 at Grand Slams.
US Open
Sabalenka at the US Open
Sabalenka made her US Open debut in 2018, reaching the 4th round. In 2019 and 2020, she was ousted in the 2nd round. Since then, she has been solid at the Flushing Meadows. She reached successive semi-finals in 2021 and 2022 respectively. This was followed by a runner-up spot in 2023 and a title win in 2024. She is 28-6 at the US Open.
Do you know?
Sabalenka is six wins from 100 at Grand Slams
As mentioned, Sabalenka owns a 94-26 win-loss record at Grand Slams. She is 6 shy of 100 wins and can reach the landmark by booking a spot in the final of the 2025 US Open.