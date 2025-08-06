By the numbers: Aryna Sabalenka at the US Open

Sabalenka is 94-26 at Grand Slams in women's singles. She is a three-time Slam winner and a three-time runner-up. She has reached six finals to date and holds a 3-3 record. In 2025, she is 17-3 at Grand Slams.

US Open

Sabalenka at the US Open

Sabalenka made her US Open debut in 2018, reaching the 4th round. In 2019 and 2020, she was ousted in the 2nd round. Since then, she has been solid at the Flushing Meadows. She reached successive semi-finals in 2021 and 2022 respectively. This was followed by a runner-up spot in 2023 and a title win in 2024. She is 28-6 at the US Open.